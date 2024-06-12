GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Frank Grillo joins horror-thriller film 'Werewolves'

Katrina Law, Ilfenesh Hadera, James Michael Cummings and Lou Diamond Phillips also star in the recently completed film

Published - June 12, 2024 12:35 pm IST

Frank Grillo

Frank Grillo | Photo Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Actor Frank Grillo is all set to be seen in Briarcliff Entertainment and The Solution Entertainment Group's horror-thriller Werewolves, reported Deadline.

The production houses are planning to release the film in theatres on December 6. In Werewolves, a supermoon occurrence activates a dormant gene in every human on the earth, transforming anybody who enters the moonlight into a werewolf for one night. Chaos erupted, and about a billion people died. A year later, the supermoon is returning.

Katrina Law, Ilfenesh Hadera, James Michael Cummings and Lou Diamond Phillips also star in the recently completed film. Directed by Steven C Miller, the script is written by Matthew Kennedy.

"The Briarcliff team is thrilled to partner once again with The Solution Entertainment Group on Werewolves," said Briarcliff CEO Tom Ortenberg. "With Steven C. Miller behind the camera, audiences are in for a nail-biting big screen experience."

"We are super excited to be releasing Werewolves later this year exclusively in theatres," added Myles Nestel, co-CEO of The Solution Entertainment Group. "Our cast is incredible from the amazing Frank Grillo to powerhouse performances from Katrina Law and Ilfenesh Hadera. The use of practical werewolves designed and built by Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr (known from the Alien and Predator series) takes the genre back to its roots in a fresh and exciting way. We hope audiences will have as much fun experiencing the film in theatres as we had making it!," reported Deadline.

English cinema / World cinema

