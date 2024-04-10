Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ passion project to debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

April 10, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

Francis Coppola’s highly anticipated film Megalopolis has secured a prestigious gala premiere slot at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, marking its debut in competition. Amidst intense negotiations with organizers from Cannes, Venice, and Toronto film festivals, Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux emerged victorious, securing a spot for the film to premiere on May 17 at Cannes 2024.

Megalopolis has been a project close to Coppola’s heart since he first oenned the script nearly 40 years ago, and its unveiling to buyers at the Universal CityWalk Imax Theater earlier this month sparked considerable interest. Despite the safer option of premiering elsewhere, Coppola’s penchant for risk-taking seems to have led him to Cannes, 45 years since he premiered Apocalypse Now at the festival.

With an ensemble cast featuring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, and Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Lawrence Fishburne and Dustin Hoffman, Megalopolis has been described as a captivating exploration of societal complexities and futuristic visions that intertwines past and future.

As we await its reception at Cannes, Megalopolis will now begin the uphill battle to secure distribution.

