GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Francis Ford Coppola to receive AFI Life Achievement Award in 2025

The AFI Life Achievement Award is given to individuals whose work has significantly advanced the art of film, earning acclaim from critics, scholars, and audiences alike

Updated - October 31, 2024 10:17 am IST

ANI
Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola | Photo Credit: BERENICE BAUTISTA

Francis Ford Coppola, the visionary director behind numerous cinematic classics, is set to receive the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award at a ceremony on April 26, 2025, at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. This honor marks the 50th installment of the award, recognizing outstanding contributions to the film industry.

Francis Ford Coppola deliberately cast ‘cancelled’ actors in ‘Megalopolis to resist Hollywood’s ‘woke narrative’

At 86 years old, Coppola will be celebrated for his remarkable impact on cinema. The event will be broadcast on TNT, with encore presentations on Turner Classic Movies. Proceeds from the gala will benefit the American Film Institute’s education and arts initiatives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The AFI Life Achievement Award is given to individuals whose work has significantly advanced the art of film, earning acclaim from critics, scholars, and audiences alike. “Francis Ford Coppola is a peerless artist, one who has created seminal works in the canon of American film, and has also inspired generations of filmmakers who now embody his artistry and his independent spirit,” stated Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI board of trustees, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

This announcement comes shortly after the release of Coppola’s latest film, Megalopolis. Coppola’s legacy is built on a remarkable filmography that includes iconic titles such as The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and Apocalypse Now. Beyond his directorial achievements, he has also shaped the careers of many filmmakers, including his own family members — Sofia, Gia, and Roman Coppola.

Francis Ford Coppola files lawsuit against Variety for allegations over unprofessional behaviour on ‘Megalopolis’ set

His extensive body of work spans six Academy Awards and includes notable films like Patton, American Graffiti, The Conversation, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, among many others. The list of previous AFI Life Achievement Award recipients is a veritable who’s who of Hollywood, featuring names like Stevenn Spielberg, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, and Julie Andrews.

Published - October 31, 2024 10:08 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.