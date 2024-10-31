Francis Ford Coppola to receive AFI Life Achievement Award in 2025

Francis Ford Coppola, the visionary director behind numerous cinematic classics, is set to receive the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award at a ceremony on April 26, 2025, at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. This honor marks the 50th installment of the award, recognizing outstanding contributions to the film industry.

At 86 years old, Coppola will be celebrated for his remarkable impact on cinema. The event will be broadcast on TNT, with encore presentations on Turner Classic Movies. Proceeds from the gala will benefit the American Film Institute’s education and arts initiatives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The AFI Life Achievement Award is given to individuals whose work has significantly advanced the art of film, earning acclaim from critics, scholars, and audiences alike. “Francis Ford Coppola is a peerless artist, one who has created seminal works in the canon of American film, and has also inspired generations of filmmakers who now embody his artistry and his independent spirit,” stated Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI board of trustees, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

This announcement comes shortly after the release of Coppola’s latest film, Megalopolis. Coppola’s legacy is built on a remarkable filmography that includes iconic titles such as The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and Apocalypse Now. Beyond his directorial achievements, he has also shaped the careers of many filmmakers, including his own family members — Sofia, Gia, and Roman Coppola.

His extensive body of work spans six Academy Awards and includes notable films like Patton, American Graffiti, The Conversation, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, among many others. The list of previous AFI Life Achievement Award recipients is a veritable who’s who of Hollywood, featuring names like Stevenn Spielberg, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, and Julie Andrews.