Francis Ford Coppola releases first still of Cannes-bound 'Megalopolis'

May 01, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

‘Megalopolis’ is set in a futuristic city much like the Roman Empire and follows an architect named Caesar, played by Adam Driver, who wants to rebuild New York City

PTI

The first look at Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’

Veteran filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has shared the first official image of his highly anticipated film Megalopolis, set to premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Megalopolis is set in a futuristic city much like the Roman Empire and follows an architect named Caesar, played by Adam Driver, who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster.

In the first still from the sci-fi epic film, Driver's Caesar can be seen studying plans to rebuild the City of New Rome, while Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the socialite daughter of Mayor Cicero, looks on.

Coppola, known for The Godfather franchise, The Conversation, and Apocalypse Now, shared the image on his official Instagram page on Tuesday.

The movie, Coppola's long-term passion project and self-funded feature, will screen in the Competition segment in Cannes on May 17 in a gala premiere at the annual festival.

Megalopolis also stars Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Dustin Hoffman, and Talia Shire. Coppola directed, wrote and produced the film, with Fred Roos, Barry Hirsch and Michael Bederman attached as producers.

According to Deadline, French sales company Goodfellas joins Megalopolis, at the Cannes market. The deal ensures compliance with Cannes rules, requiring French theatrical release before any platform launch. Streamer involvement in France is delayed due to windowing rules, with Netflix holding a negotiated 15-month deal.

Goodfellas, with a 20-year legacy, has sold numerous Palme d’Or winners and facilitated international breakthroughs for Cannes titles like Capernaum, Titane and Les Misérables, along with Oscar-winning films like The Artist and Spirited Away.

