Francis Ford Coppola files lawsuit against Variety for allegations over unprofessional behaviour on ‘Megalopolis’ set

Published - September 12, 2024 12:46 pm IST

Coppola’s legal team argues that Variety relied on “false and defamatory statements” from anonymous sources, despite knowing that all cast and crew members had signed non-disclosure agreements

The Hindu Bureau

Francis Ford Coppola, the writer/director of ‘Megalopolis’, poses at the premiere of the film at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Director Francis Ford Coppola has filed a $15 million libel lawsuit against Variety over allegations of unprofessional behavior on the set of his upcoming film Megalopolis, according to Deadline. The lawsuit stems from a July 26 article in which Variety accused the 85-year-old filmmaker of inappropriate conduct, including hugging and kissing female background actors during a party scene. Coppola, who is seeking punitive damages in the lawsuit, claims the article was defamatory and caused severe harm to his reputation.

Coppola’s legal team argues that Variety relied on “false and defamatory statements” from anonymous sources, despite knowing that all cast and crew members had signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). The lawsuit claims Variety acted with “reckless disregard” for the truth, damaging the director’s career just weeks before Megalopolis is set to be released.

The legal action comes shortly after Megalopolis extra Lauren Pagone filed her own lawsuit against Coppola in Georgia, accusing the director of civil battery and sexual harassment. Pagone claims Coppola kissed and hugged her without consent during a nightclub scene, echoing details from the original Variety article. Pagone’s lawsuit also criticizes the lack of Intimacy Coordinators on set during the scene.

While Coppola’s lawsuit does not mention Pagone’s allegations or her lawsuit, it focuses on Variety‘s portrayal of his behavior as part of a broader effort to damage his reputation.

Though controversy surrounding the film’s production and Coppola’s legal battles have cast a shadow over its debut., Megalopolis, is currently slated for release on September 27.

