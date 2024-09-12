GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Francis Ford Coppola files lawsuit against Variety for allegations over unprofessional behaviour on ‘Megalopolis’ set

Coppola’s legal team argues that Variety relied on “false and defamatory statements” from anonymous sources, despite knowing that all cast and crew members had signed non-disclosure agreements

Published - September 12, 2024 12:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Francis Ford Coppola, the writer/director of ‘Megalopolis’, poses at the premiere of the film at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival

Francis Ford Coppola, the writer/director of ‘Megalopolis’, poses at the premiere of the film at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Director Francis Ford Coppola has filed a $15 million libel lawsuit against Variety over allegations of unprofessional behavior on the set of his upcoming film Megalopolis, according to Deadline. The lawsuit stems from a July 26 article in which Variety accused the 85-year-old filmmaker of inappropriate conduct, including hugging and kissing female background actors during a party scene. Coppola, who is seeking punitive damages in the lawsuit, claims the article was defamatory and caused severe harm to his reputation.

Francis Ford Coppola deliberately cast ‘cancelled’ actors in ‘Megalopolis to resist Hollywood’s ‘woke narrative’

Coppola’s legal team argues that Variety relied on “false and defamatory statements” from anonymous sources, despite knowing that all cast and crew members had signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). The lawsuit claims Variety acted with “reckless disregard” for the truth, damaging the director’s career just weeks before Megalopolis is set to be released.

The legal action comes shortly after Megalopolis extra Lauren Pagone filed her own lawsuit against Coppola in Georgia, accusing the director of civil battery and sexual harassment. Pagone claims Coppola kissed and hugged her without consent during a nightclub scene, echoing details from the original Variety article. Pagone’s lawsuit also criticizes the lack of Intimacy Coordinators on set during the scene.

‘Megalopolis’ trailer pulled by Lionsgate following fabrication controversy

While Coppola’s lawsuit does not mention Pagone’s allegations or her lawsuit, it focuses on Variety‘s portrayal of his behavior as part of a broader effort to damage his reputation.

Though controversy surrounding the film’s production and Coppola’s legal battles have cast a shadow over its debut., Megalopolis, is currently slated for release on September 27.

Published - September 12, 2024 12:46 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.