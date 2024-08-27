Francis Ford Coppola deliberately cast ‘cancelled’ actors in ‘Megalopolis to resist Hollywood’s ‘woke narrative’

Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming epic, Megalopolis, has been making waves ahead of its September 27 release, not just for its ambitious narrative but also for its controversial casting choices. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Coppola revealed that he deliberately cast actors who had been “canceled” at some point, aiming to avoid his film being dismissed as “some woke Hollywood production.”

The $120 million project, which stars Adam Driver as visionary architect Cesar Catilina, is set in a future where he attempts to transform a city into a utopia using an innovative material called megalon. The film, a sprawling narrative inspired by Roman epics, also features Giancarlo Esposito and Nathalie Emmanuel in leading roles. However, it’s the inclusion of actors like Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, and Dustin Hoffman in supporting roles that had raised eyebrows.

LaBeouf, currently facing a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs over allegations of abuse, and Hoffman, accused of sexual harassment during the production of a 1985 TV film, are among the controversial figures cast. Voight, known for his far-right political views and support of former President Donald Trump, adds to the mix of politically charged casting decisions.

Coppola acknowledged that the casting choices could be polarizing but emphasized his desire to start a conversation with the film. “This movie won’t cure our ills,” he said, “but I honestly believe that what will save us is the fact that we’ve got to talk about the future. I made this film to contribute to that.”

Megalopolis boasts a diverse cast that also includes Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Chloe Fineman, and Coppola’s family members, Talia Shire and Jason Schwartzman. Despite the controversies, Coppola remains focused on his vision, aiming to create a film that sparks meaningful dialogue about the future and the divisions within society.