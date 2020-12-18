Frances McDormand to star in, produce ‘Women Talking’ adaptation

Academy Award-nominee Sarah Polley will write and direct the movie

Oscar winner Frances McDormand will star in and produce the upcoming adaptation of author Miriam Toews’ bestselling novel “Women Talking“.

The project hails from MGM’s Orion Pictures and Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt’s banner Plan B Entertainment.

“Women Talking”, which was published in 2018, follows a group of women in an isolated Mennonite religious colony in Bolivia as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

The book was named in several best-of-2018 lists, including those by The New York Times Book Review, NPR, The Washington Post and The New York Times.

McDormand, who won an Oscar for best actress for 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, will produce the film through her banner Hear/Say Productions.

The 63-year-old actor most recently starred in filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland”, which won top honours at the Venice and Toronto film festivals.