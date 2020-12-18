Movies

Frances McDormand to star in, produce ‘Women Talking’ adaptation

Frances McDormand   | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Oscar winner Frances McDormand will star in and produce the upcoming adaptation of author Miriam Toews’ bestselling novel “Women Talking“.

The project hails from MGM’s Orion Pictures and Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt’s banner Plan B Entertainment.

Academy Award-nominee Sarah Polley to write and direct the movie, according to Deadline.

“Women Talking”, which was published in 2018, follows a group of women in an isolated Mennonite religious colony in Bolivia as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

The book was named in several best-of-2018 lists, including those by The New York Times Book Review, NPR, The Washington Post and The New York Times.

McDormand, who won an Oscar for best actress for 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, will produce the film through her banner Hear/Say Productions.

The 63-year-old actor most recently starred in filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland”, which won top honours at the Venice and Toronto film festivals.

Comments
Related Articles

‘Star Wars’ actor Jeremy Bulloch dies

Dhanush joins cast of Russo brothers’ ‘The Gray Man’

Coimbatore artist creates a string art portrait of actor-politician Kamal Haasan

Reality start-up show ‘Kuberan’s House’ in pursuit of ideas

Mohan Raja to direct the Tollywood remake of ‘Lucifer’ with Chiranjeevi in the lead

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Unpaused’, ‘The Grand Tour’ Season 4 and more

‘Tandav’ teaser: Saif Ali Khan’s political drama to release in January on Amazon

‘Lizzie McGuire’ revival cancelled at Disney Plus

The best Christmas and holiday movies to watch: From ‘Love Actually’ to ‘Happiest Season’

Vir Das: ‘It is the people who take offence on behalf of politicians you need to be scared of’

Personal chefs narrate what it is like to cook for the stars

Naomi Ackie to play Whitney Houston in biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

Mike Muthu on adapting ‘The Burglar’s Christmas’

Watch: The people of 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Indian movies ‘Fire in the Mountains’, ‘Writing with Fire’ heading to Sundance Film Festival 2021

‘The Stand’ review: Stephen King’s apocalypse epic is brought to life stirringly

‘Karnan Napoleon Bhagat Singh’ is a murder-mystery thriller, says director Sarath G Mohan

2021 Sundance Film Festival unveils slate for first virtual edition

Tom Cruise goes ballistic on ‘M:I7’ crew for not following COVID-19 protocol

Set reaction: Shilpa Shukla on 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2020 12:05:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/frances-mcdormand-to-star-in-produce-women-talking-adaptation/article33361962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY