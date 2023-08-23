‘Fraiser’ revival: first look and premiere date revealed

August 23, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

The premier date of the Fraiser reboot at Paramount+ has been finalised. The first two episodes from the new show of the popular sitcom will debut on October 12 in the US and Canada and on October 13 in all other regions. The fresh season has 10 episodes.

The official description of the show says, “the new series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil. Frasier has re-entered the building!”

The teaser released by Paramount+ shows Grammer performing the theme song, Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs. Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s college friend turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David, form the rest of the cast.

