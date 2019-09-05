'Love Action Drama', 'Ittymaani' and more: Onam at the marquee!

Ever since the moving picture mesmerised the Malayali, cinema has been an integral part of celebrations in Kerala. “In the 50s, 60s and even the 70s, there would be around three or four releases in Malayalam during the festivals of Vishu, Onam and Christmas. So watching these much-awaited films became a part of the festivities,” says film historian, writer and photographer K Gopalakrishnan.

Although there has been an exponential increase in the number of Malayalam movies released every year, the magic of festival releases has endured and all eyes are on the four new movies at cinemas this week: Love Action Drama; Ittymaani: Made in China; Brother’s Day and Finals. All four flicks have been directed by debutants with a fairly long association with cinema.

Ittymaani: Made in China

Directors: Jibi-Joju

Watching a Mohanlal or Mammootty film for Onam used to be the highlight of the season for many cine buffs in Kerala. This year, the only movie starring a superstar is Ittymaani: Made in China. Written and directed by newcomers Jibi-Jobu, the film is a dream-come-true for the duo who have been in tinsel town for quite some time.

“Who does not want to make a festival release and that too an entertainer? As a fan of cinema, I have always looked forward to the festival releases and the mega banners. So, when my film is up there, it is a special feeling indeed,” says Jibi.

Jibi (left) and Joju, directors of ‘Ittymaani: Made in China’ | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the story is about this ‘common man’ who was born in China but lives in Kunnamkulam, Thrissur. Jibi emphasises that it is a “feel-good, family entertainer”. “There is laughter aplenty along with some touching moments. We had spent a long time on the script and I am confident that the viewers will enjoy this light-hearted character called Ittymaani,” adds Jibi.

KPAC Lalitha, Siddique, Honey Rose, Salim Kumar and Aju Varghese are in the cast. Music directors are Kailas Menon and 4 Musics. Mohanlal and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi have sung a song in the film.

Love Action Drama

Director: Dhyan Sreenivasan

It must be a record of sorts with father and sons acting together in this film. Directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, who puts in an appearance in a song sequence, it also has his elder brother Vineeth Sreenivasan and their father, Sreenivasan, in the cast.

Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in ‘Love Action Drama’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“Love Action Drama is filled with drama, love, humour and action,” says Aju Varghese, who, in addition to acting in the film, is also a co-producer. Nayantara makes her comeback in Malayalam as the female lead in the Nivin Pauly-starrer. “It is indeed an achievement to have them together in the film and I am sure the viewers are going to love the energy,” he adds.

The film marks the directorial debut of actor Dhyan. Aju feels that Dhyan is evolving as a director and that it would be interesting to watch his progress as a story-teller and director in tinsel town.

Dhyan Sreenivasan | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Incidentally, both Nivin and Aju got their break in Malarvady Arts Club, Vineeth’s first shot at direction. “For the time being, I am keeping my fingers crossed and hope that viewers enjoy the film so that our mission is successful and we can all smile,” adds Aju.

Filmed by Jomon T John, the music has been scored by Shaan Rahman. In the cast are Basil Joseph, Mallika Sukumaran, Renji Panicker, Deepak Parambol and Jude Anthany Joseph.

(Vijay George)

Brother’s Day

Director: Kalabhavan Shajohn

Serendipity has been a huge factor in Kalabhavan Shajohn’s career. From several forgettable scenes as a comedian, he made the cut with a punch-packed role in Drishyam and since then he has proved his acting mettle in several films. However, he makes it clear that it was again by chance that he has turned director.

‘Brother’s Day’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“Prithviraj made me a director. I was narrating a story I had written and he told me that he would work in it, if I were to direct the film. That is how I took my seat behind the camera,” says Kalabhavan Shajohn.

Talking on phone from the sets of Mammootty-starrer Shylock, the mimicry artiste-turned-actor asserts that although he would like to direct more films, he has no plans to cut down on his assignments as an actor. Terming his directorial venture as a complete entertainer, he says that as a huge fan of festival releases and entertainers, he was keen on making such a movie and that is what Brother’s Day is about.

Kalabhavan Shajohn | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jithu Damodar is the cinematographer of the film while music has been composed by Nadir Shah and 4 Musics. Tamil actor Prasanna makes his debut in Malayalam cinema. Aishwariya Lekshmi, Prayaga Martin, Miya George, Madonna Sebastian, Vijayaraghavan and Kottayam Nazir are among those in the cast.

Finals

Director: PR Arun

Finals has in-form actor Rajisha Vijayan playing a cyclist, Alice, who aims at winning medals for India in the 2020 Olympics. However, the flick doesn’t fall into the template of Indian sports movies, believes PR Arun, director and scenarist of the movie. Set in the hill ranges of Kattappana, the story is also about the strong ties between a father-daughter and a coach-student. Suraj Venjaramoodu plays the dad and coach, Varghese.

Rajisha Vijayan in ‘Finals’ | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Among the four releases, Finals veers off the beaten track to take viewers on a ring-side trip of what goes into the making of a medal winner — the backbreaking practice, the heartbreak, the dreams and the determination.

Arun says this is not the typical testosterone-driven track wherein a male protagonist steps in to change the game in favour of the woman. He adds that the script, written a decade ago, was finalised after speaking to several sportspersons in Kerala and has been inspired by their struggle. “Though things are not all that rosy, they persevere in the face of odds even when they are dogged by financial constraints, apathetic officials, injuries and insecurity,” points out Arun. Many of the cyclists he spoke to and their families are also in the film.

PR Arun, director of ‘Finals’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Niranj, Dhruvan, Tiny Tom, Sona Nair and Maniyanpilla Raju are others in the cast. Produced by Maniyanpilla Raju and Prajeev Sathyavrathan, the film has music by Kailas Menon. Sudeep Elamon is the cinematographer.