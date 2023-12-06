‘Foundation’ renewed for third season at Apple TV+

December 06, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

Epic saga Foundation, based on Isaac Asimov's book trilogy, will return for its third season on the streaming platform Apple TV+.

Starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, the series chronicles the story of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Foundation hails from showrunner and executive producer David S Goyer and Skydance Television.

Goyer said he is thrilled Apple has given the team the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov's pioneering galactic saga, reported Deadline. "This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus," he said.

"To watch Foundation become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can't wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three," added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.

The second season of Foundation, which premiered in July, takes viewers more than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy.

Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas also round out the cast of the series.

Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, and Robin Asimov also serve as executive producers on Foundation.

