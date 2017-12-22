For an independent space

Known for her unique tone and versatile voice, Kavita Seth has given some major Sufi hits including Iktara in Wake up Sid and Tumhi Ho Bandhu in Cocktail. Being one of the few women Sufi exponents in India, she asserts that female singers will soon get a place in Sufi singing which has a male majority since medieval times. In Delhi recently for a solo concert at Siri Fort auditorium, she talked about her reason for being choosy and changing scene of Sufi music in India

Excerpts-

How was the experience of performing in Delhi?

The special thing about Delhi audience is its understanding of Sufi Kalaam and Urdu. People here know where to give daad. It is because of the blessings of the Sufi saints who lived here and buried here and you can feel their presence while performing too. During the performance, there was no electricity in the auditorium for ten minutes but people kept clapping which shows their enthusiasm and love for the Sufi music and poetry.

Do you think the youth can relate to Sufi music?

Every genre existed in every time and I think Sufi is for every person irrespective of age. There was a time when you needed a record player or a cassette player but now technology has brought everything close to us and lot of young people are listening to Sufi poetry over the internet. That shows how close it is to the young minds because of its purity. Also social media has played a part in bringing people with common interests together and I have seen youngsters going live from my concert which shows how technology is helping singers. We are not dependant on television now and also platforms like Coke Studio have played a role in bringing youth towards it.

Female stardom was monopolised by Lata Mangeshkar for decades but now we have more female singers. How do you see the change in the industry?

I am very happy with the trend as one female voice cannot represent the whole spectrum. The new songs hardly hav shelf life of their own as they are made instantly for instant consumption but now every new singer has a chance to perform and make her own place. If one voice would have prevailed , how a new singer would have got recognition. Nowadays, films have multiple music directors and various singers bring variety to the form, which is necessary for the development of music as an art.

But singers still have to rely on playback than cultivating their own identity as musicians…

That is the irony of Indian music industry that one singer has to have certain songs in films to get recognition as we do not have an independent music industry. No one knew me before Iktara song but was I a poor singer before that? I am thankful to film industry for the song but still I can say that there are many singers beyond film music who are extremely talented. Everything is attached to economics as in every platform, money is involved and it is still very hard for independent musicians to break through that.

You do not have many songs in Bollywood. How do you choose a song?

The only criterion is the poetry of the song which makes it eternal. These days you hardly hear good lyrics and that is the reason that songs disappear from the shelves easily. I believe in a music that has a shelf life and that is why I put months in preparation for the song. Almost all the songs I sang were chartbusters. Be it ‘Tumhi Ho Bandhu’ or ‘Mora Piya’ both have rhythm and pure poetry which is universal. I believe in contributing to the art and I have released an album of Om chants which people are enjoying for its healing power. I think music can be understood in many ways and we have to give more space to independent music.