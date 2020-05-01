Footloose and fancy free

1. Main Shayar To Nahin (Bobby, 1973)

Raj Kapoor moved away from his traditional team and got Laxmikant-Pyarelal with Anand Bakshi onboard to do the music for Bobby. The song was super-hit and set the tone of the days to come, introducing the arrival of new musical star Rishi Kapoor

2. Pyar Kar Liya To Kya (Kabhi Kabhi,1976)

Rishi Kapoor managed to make his mark in this multi-starrer. Yash Chopra gave the actor some fun melodies composed by Khayaam, featuring an aggressively youthful face of love in an otherwise poetry-dominated score.

3. Bachna Ae Hasseeno (Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, 1977)

Rishi Kapoor and R.D. Burman, a coming together defined Bollywood music for years to follow. This film’s soundtrack was a trendsetter in late the 70s for its experimental music. Kapoor despite not being the hero of the film and not truly romancing the heroine, was the true soul of the film.

4. Om Shanti Om (Karz, 1980)

This time the musical baton was held by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and the duo raised the bar with a phenomenal score, a milestone in their illustrative careers.

5. Parda Hai Parda (Amar Akbar Anthony, 1977)

A terrific qawwali with Rishi Kapoor giving it a populist colour of his own. The singing, dancing and his flair for romance made the character, Akbar stand out on his own onscreen.

6. Dil Lena Khel Hai Dildaar Ka (Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, 1981)

R.D Burman’s unusual texture and a unique ability to modulate his voice, gave the song a different colour with the birth of modern techno qawwaali.

7. Tu Tu Hai Wahi (Ye Vaada Raha,1982)

Rishi Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon’s chemistry came alive with R.D Burman’s tune and orchestration with Tony Vaz's striking bass guitar.

8. Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila Hai (Saagar, 1985)

Although Shailendra Singh was introduced as the voice of Rishi Kapoor, it was Kishore Kumar, who best fit the actor’s onscreen persona.

9. Dafli Wale (Sargam, 1979)

Rishi Kapoor drifted away from his urban and youthful image to portray a villager. Nonetheless, the song emerged as a chartbuster.

10. Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar Kare Ke Nahi (Deewana, 1992)

A new decade and a new generation of actors, still Rishi Kapoor remained as popular as ever. Here Raj Kanwar presented him as a singing star, with the new music team of Nadeem Sharavan and Kumar Sanu, but Kapoor delivered yet another musical hit.