‘Footage’ trailer: Manju Warrier plays a mysterious role in this found footage thriller about a couple during pandemic

‘Footage’ also stars Vishakh Nair, Gayathri Asok, Mammokoya, and Nanjiamma

Published - July 13, 2024 12:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Manju Warrier in a still from ‘Footage’

Manju Warrier in a still from ‘Footage’ | Photo Credit: @MovieBucketProductions/YouTube

We had previously reported that Manju Warrier is teaming up with editor Saiju Sreedharan, known for films like Ancham Pathira, Kumbalangi Nights and Maheshinte Prathikaram, for his directorial debut titled Footage. The makers of the film have now released the film’s trailer.

Manju Warrier and Saiju Sreedharan team up for Malayalam cinema’s first found-footage film

In the trailer, we are introduced to a couple who shoot intriguing events in their apartment building during the Covid-19 pandemic. The clip ends with a shot of Manju Warrier leaving us to wonder who she is and how she’s connected to the video-making couple.

Also starring Vishakh Nair, Gayathri Asok, Mammokoya and Nanjiamma among others, Saiju is also editing this film. Footage’s music and background score is by Sushin Shyam.

Manju Warrier’s ‘Footage’ gets a release date

Footage is produced by Bineesh Chandran and Saiju Sreedharan under the banners of Movie Bucket, Pale Blue Dot Films, and Cast n Co Entertainments. The movie is co-produced by Rahul Rajeev and Suraj Menon, and presented by Anurag Kashyap. The film is set to hit theatres on August 2.

Watch the trailer of Footage here:

