Folk singer Parvathy Baul on her upcoming biopic, ‘Joyguru’, which generated considerable buzz at Cannes Film Festival

Art is often a means to understand the world we live in and to comprehend the complexities of the human mind. But what does it take to become a true artist? “Art was always meant to enhance us as individuals; it is the sine qua non for becoming a better person in life,” says Parvathy Baul over a video call from Sanatan Siddhashram in West Bengal before the intermittent interruption by the relentless rain. “Music flows through me,” she explains, as we reconnect in an hour after she arranged a power backup amid the pitter-patter of rain. Dressed in her signature traditional orange attire, she exudes the same warmth and openness that one feels in her performances. She remains the very artist even when she is not on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most relevant and influential artistes of the folk genre, Parvathy Baul has been practicing Baul for over two decades. It was a fateful day in Shantiniketan when a young Parvathy encountered the mystic folk music and found her true calling. UNESCO calls it “a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity,” and the musical genre has been in practice for centuries in the eastern part of the country. Born in Fakira village in North Lakhimpur, Assam, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee was pursuing her graduation in Arts at Kala Bhavana when she decided to follow the traditional and ancient path of Baul music, an immersive art form that blends elements of Sufism and Vaishnavism. “I was engulfed in alchemy; it was astounding,” she tells me as we switch to an audio call to get around pesky network issues.

As we resume the conversation, she talks about the feature film “Joyguru,” a multi-lingual project that highlights the Baul art form and has the potential to resonate across the globe. A passion project by actor-director Soumyajit Majumdar, the film offers a fictionalised account of her journey. The movie, helmed by USA-based producers Aniruddha Dasgupta and Aparna Dasgupta of ADited Motion Pictures along with LOK Arts Collective by Soumyajit, is an Indo-USA-UK-France co-production. Set to begin filming in 2025, the movie was showcased at the Cannes Film Market last month to attract more attention. It was also at Cannes that the filmmaker became convinced that “there is a large community in France as well as in other parts of the globe who are devoted and dedicated to Baul music, even more than people in India and Bengal.” For Soumyajit, who is currently busy finalizing the cast, the fascinating story of the singer has already created a positive buzz. With the acclaimed cinematographer Ravi Varman already locked in, the movie promises to have original Baul music of the artist along with other songs shot across India and abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

While researching for his debut feature film “Homecoming,” the filmmaker had a chance encounter with an audiobook by Parvathy. Intrigued by the artist, he found inspiration for his next feature. “I have been an ardent admirer of Baul music and philosophy, but it is through the book that I started to fathom the power of meditation and it also showed me the path as an artist,” Soumyajit says over a telephonic conversation. It was this immersive experience that intrigued him to follow her work and come up with a script. For Parvathy however, the movie is more about a means to connect the “spiritual and healing aspect of the folk music” to the world than anything else.

“Baul is transcending,” she smiles. She hopes that through the film, people, especially the youth, will find the ability to celebrate the small wins in life. An avid reader who has been living the disciplined life of an artist and “yogi,” she stresses the need for the younger generation to find hope in despair. “Music has the ability to transport you to divinity if you let it touch you. And for those who are glued to the screen instead of nature, it can be truly helpful and educational,” she quips.

She also believes that technology has played a crucial role in keeping this niche folk music relevant today. From online classes to workshops, she has been connecting with those interested in learning about the traditional practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

For centuries, this poetic music has been a voice for the marginalised in society, encouraging peace and inclusivity. However, Parvathy believes that this is merely a byproduct; the true purpose of the art form lies in “self-awakening.”

It is the spiritual aspect of her music that has connected her to audiences worldwide. Early this year at Times Square in America, when she took the stage wearing nupur (anklets), with an ektara in one hand and a dug-dugi in the other and sang “Kaala re...” while twirling to the beat – the onlookers were immediately captivated by the mastery of her craft. A similar transcendent power was felt during her performance at IIT Madras’s 9th International Convention last month, where she transported a group of young audience members into a state of euphoria.

What does it take to become a musical maven in Baul? I ask. “Years of practice. And I not only mean the music and dance but also embracing the lifestyle and philosophy so fully that it becomes second nature to your being. “I write and compose music as it flows through me, and it happens because I have truly immersed myself in the art form,” she says, before breaking into her favourite song. I am left spellbound, listening silently, in awe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.