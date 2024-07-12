Folk singer Parvathy Baul on her upcoming biopic, ‘Joyguru’, which was announced at the Cannes Film Festival

Back in April, when renowned folk singer and performer Parvathy Baul took to the stage in New York’s Times Square — nupur (anklets) on her feet, ektara and dug-dugi in each hand, and twirling to the rhythm as she sang ‘Kaala Re...’, an invocation to Krishna — the onlookers were captivated. They may have known nothing of the singer or her craft, but Parvathy knows how to draw a crowd, with a chant for a hook line or by breaking into a Q&A. It’s never a one-sided dive into devotion; she takes the audience along on a journey of spiritual awakening.

Among the most relevant and influential artistes of the folk genre, Parvathy has been a practitioner of Baul sangeet for over two decades now. “Music flows through me,” says the 48-year-old over a video call, days after the announcement of her biopic, Joyguru, at the Cannes Film Market. Helmed by actor-director Soumyajit Majumdar, the project is set to be an India-U.S.-U.K.-France co-production and will commence filming next year.

“There is a large community in France as well as in other parts of the globe, devoted and dedicated to Baul music, even more so than people in India,” says Majumdar. The fascinating story of the singer has already generated a huge buzz, he says, adding that acclaimed cinematographer Ravi Varman has been signed on for the project. The movie promises to feature Baul music by Parvathy as well as other songs filmed across India and abroad.

A piece of heritage

A largely oral tradition of preaching mysticism, UNESCO calls Baul music “a masterpiece... and intangible heritage of humanity”. The musical genre has been in practice for centuries in the eastern part of the country.

Parvathy, born in Fakira village in Assam’s North Lakhimpur, was pursuing her degree in arts at Shantiniketan when she decided to follow the traditional and ancient path of Baul music, an immersive art form that blends elements of Sufism and Vaishnavism. “I was engulfed in alchemy; it was astounding,” she smiles. “Baul is transcending.”

Parvathy hopes that through the film, people, especially the youth, will find the ability to celebrate the small wins in life. The artist enjoys biopics as a genre, she says. Me Vasantrao (2022), a Marathi movie based on the life of classical musician Vasantrao Deshpande, is one of her favourite films from recent times.

An avid reader who lives the disciplined life of an artist and “yogi”, Parvathy stresses the need for the younger generation to find hope in despair. “Music has the ability to transport you to divinity. And for those who are glued to the screen instead of nature, it can be truly helpful and educational,” she says. But the singer acknowledges the role that technology has played in keeping this niche folk music relevant today. Through online classes and workshops, she has been connecting with those interested in learning about this traditional practice.

Embracing the philosophy

Majumdar first became interested in Parvathy’s story when he chanced upon an audiobook by her while researching for his debut feature film Homecoming (2022). “I have been an ardent admirer of Baul music and philosophy, but it is through the book that I started to fathom the power of meditation, and it also showed me the path as an artist,” he says over a phone call. He then began to follow her work and develop a script.

What does it take to become a musical maven in Baul, I ask Parvathy. “Years of practice. And I mean not just the music and dance, but also embracing the lifestyle and philosophy so fully that it becomes second nature to you. I write and compose music as it flows through me, and it happens because I have truly immersed myself in the art form,” she says, before breaking into ‘Kaala Re’, her favourite song.

