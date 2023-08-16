ADVERTISEMENT

‘Foe’: First-looks of Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal’s dystopian drama out

August 16, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Written and directed by Garth Davis, the film is set to release in theatres on October 6

The Hindu Bureau

Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal in the first-look images of ‘Foe’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Studios

The first-look images of actors Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan from their upcoming dystopian drama Foe were released by the makers today. Written and directed by Garth Davis, the film is set to release in theatres on October 6.

ALSO READ
First look of Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott’s ‘All of Us Strangers’ out; film to release on December 22

Foe is an adaptation of Iain Reid’s novel of the same name. A sci-fi dystopian thriller, it is said to explore marriage and human relationships at a futuristic setting where Earth is affected by severe environmental crisis.

“Hen (Ronan) and Junior (Mescal) farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal,” reads the logline of the movie. In an interview with Vanity Fair, director Garth explained how “the decay of the environment surrounding the decay of a marriage,” and that the farm represents the natural world and the marriage.

ALSO READ
Saoirse Ronan to star in Steve McQueen's World War II feature 'Blitz'

Aaron Pierce, Goran D. Kleut, and Yesse Spence are also part of the cast. Foe, an Amazon Studios release, is produced by Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Davis, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning. Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Robert Walak, Samantha Lang and Reid executive produce.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Foe will release on October 6, alongside Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Pedro Almodovar’s Strange Way of Life.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US