‘Foe’: First-looks of Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal’s dystopian drama out

August 16, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

The first-look images of actors Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan from their upcoming dystopian drama Foe were released by the makers today. Written and directed by Garth Davis, the film is set to release in theatres on October 6.

Foe is an adaptation of Iain Reid’s novel of the same name. A sci-fi dystopian thriller, it is said to explore marriage and human relationships at a futuristic setting where Earth is affected by severe environmental crisis.

“Hen (Ronan) and Junior (Mescal) farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal,” reads the logline of the movie. In an interview with Vanity Fair, director Garth explained how “the decay of the environment surrounding the decay of a marriage,” and that the farm represents the natural world and the marriage.

Aaron Pierce, Goran D. Kleut, and Yesse Spence are also part of the cast. Foe, an Amazon Studios release, is produced by Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Davis, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning. Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Robert Walak, Samantha Lang and Reid executive produce.

Foe will release on October 6, alongside Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Pedro Almodovar’s Strange Way of Life.