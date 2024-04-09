ADVERTISEMENT

‘Fly Me to the Moon’: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum film gets release date

April 09, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

‘Fly Me to the Moon’ is set against the backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing, and follows the romance between its launch director and a marketing whiz

The Hindu Bureau

Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum in ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum starrer comedy-drama Fly Me to the Moon will release in Indian theatres on July 12, the makers have announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fly Me To to the Moon is set against the backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

Scarlett Johansson circles lead role in Gareth Edwards’ new ‘Jurassic Park’ installment

“Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins. The film will finally put to rest to the question – Did the USA fake the moon landing?,” synopsis reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer for Fly Me to the Moon is now out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The film is directed by Greg Berlanti. Besides the leads, it also features Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing Fly Me to the Moon domestically. It will stream on Apple TV+ on a later date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US