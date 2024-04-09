‘Fly Me to the Moon’: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum film gets release date

April 09, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum starrer comedy-drama Fly Me to the Moon will release in Indian theatres on July 12, the makers have announced.

Fly Me To to the Moon is set against the backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

“Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins. The film will finally put to rest to the question – Did the USA fake the moon landing?,” synopsis reads.

The trailer for Fly Me to the Moon is now out.

The film is directed by Greg Berlanti. Besides the leads, it also features Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing Fly Me to the Moon domestically. It will stream on Apple TV+ on a later date.