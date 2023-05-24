ADVERTISEMENT

Florence Pugh says she ‘upset many’ over career decision to do Marvel films

May 24, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Pugh, known for films like ‘Lady Macbeth’, ‘Midsommar’ and ‘The Wonder’, made her MCU debut in ‘Black Widow’

The Hindu Bureau

Florence Pugh | Photo Credit: KENA BETANCUR

Florence Pugh feels that many aren’t happy over career decisions. The actor said that her entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t sit well with those from the indie film scene.

Pugh, known for films like Lady Macbeth (2016), Midsommar (2019) and The Wonder (2022), made her MCU debut as Yelena Belova in Black Widow (2021), a role she reprised in Hawkeye miniseries and again in Marvel’s upcoming title Thunderbolts.

Speaking about how fans weren’t particularly happy with her transition to mainstream films, the actor said to Time Magazine, “So many people in the indie film world were really p***ed off at me. They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever.’ And I’m like, no, I’m working as hard as I used to work. I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organised with your schedule.”

Interestingly, Pugh has been a part of many independent films even after her MCU debut. She was recently seen in Zach Braff’s drama A Good Person opposite Morgan Freeman. Pugh is also a part of Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited Oppenheimerthat’s slated to release on July 21. She will also be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two as Princess Corrino.

