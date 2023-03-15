HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield to star in ‘We Live In Time’

The film, which has Benedict Cumberbatch executive producing, is set to be directed by John Crowley

March 15, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

 Hollywood actors Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, who recently presented an award together at the 95th Academy Awards, are all set to star in a new project titled We Live In Time.

According to Deadline, the film has a script written by Nick Payne and is set to be directed by John Crowley ( Life After Life). The report further states that the project is described as a “funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story.”

StudioCanal is bankrolling We Live In Time with Sunny March. Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch is on board as an executive producer while Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland with Guy Heeley are producing the film.

Meanwhile, Pugh, who was seen last year in Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, (she voiced Goldilocks), will be seen next in A Good Person, Oppenheimer, and Dune Part Two. She is also set to reprise her Black Widow role as Yelena Belova in Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

After his Oscar-winning performance in Tick…Tick…Boom! and web-slinging in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield went on to star in the FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.