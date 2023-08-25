ADVERTISEMENT

‘Flora and Son’ to hit select theatres before global premiere on Apple TV+

August 25, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Directed by John Carney, ‘Flora and Son’ will release in theatres on September 22 ahead of its global premiere on Apple TV+ on September 29

The Hindu Bureau

Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in ‘Flora and Son’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Flora and Son is set to premiere in select theatres on September 22, before its global premiere on Apple TV+ on September 29.

Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music.

Directed by John Carney, Flora and Son explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony. The film is produced by John Carney along with Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron, Rebecca O’Flanagan and Robert Walpole. Cathleen Dare, Milan Popelka and Alison Cohen are the executive producers.

