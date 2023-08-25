HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Flora and Son’ to hit select theatres before global premiere on Apple TV+

Directed by John Carney, ‘Flora and Son’ will release in theatres on September 22 ahead of its global premiere on Apple TV+ on September 29

August 25, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in ‘Flora and Son’

Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in ‘Flora and Son’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Flora and Son is set to premiere in select theatres on September 22, before its global premiere on Apple TV+ on September 29.

Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music.

Directed by John Carney, Flora and Son explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony. The film is produced by John Carney along with Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron, Rebecca O’Flanagan and Robert Walpole. Cathleen Dare, Milan Popelka and Alison Cohen are the executive producers.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.