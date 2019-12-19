Five questions for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Even as Rey and Chulbul Pandey get ready to cross light sabres on December 20, here are five burning questions from the long running space opera that will hopefully be answered in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the conclusion of the sequel trilogy, which kicked off with JJ Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Which Skywalker is going to rise?

Is it Rey (Daisy Ridley), the scavenger from the nowhere desert planet of Jakku? The galaxy, incidentally, seems to have a bunch of nowhere desert planets — remember Tatooine, which had two moons and not much else? Or could it be sulky Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) who has the pedigree, being Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo’s (Harrison Ford) son, Darth Vader’s (David Prowse) grandson and Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) nephew. Or could it be someone completely different like baby Yoda from The Mandalorian? He isnt a Skywalker though...

Who are Rey’s parents?

In The Force Awakens, when Rey visits 1,000-year-old former space pirate Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), she has visions of being left on Jakku as her parents (presumably) dash off in a spaceship and she hears Obi Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness, Ewan McGregor) and Yoda’s voices. The Force is strong in her and we know from Luke, who went from farm boy to Jedi Knight, that you are born a Jedi, you cannot become one. So are she and Ren twins like Luke and Leia were? Wouldn’t Leia have known that she had another baby? Or is she Luke’s daughter? Luke however, seemed to be living like hermit at Ahch-To in Rian Johnson’s much maligned Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017). Maybe he hung out with some comely lady at Endor or Tatooine? Or could she be related to Obi Wan Kenobi?

Will Vader and Luke appear as Force ghosts?

In the true tradition of soap operas, nobody dies in the galaxy far, far away except Han (sigh). So though Luke died peacefully at the end of The Last Jedi, and became one with the Force, he has a part to play in The Rise of Skywalker. If he is back, and so is Lando Calrissian, (Billy Dee Williams), then wouldnt it be fun if Vader returned mechanical breath and all? Ren smashing and mending Vader’s helmet is not quite the same thing. And sneery General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) is not much fun.

What happens to Luke’s light sabre?

In the original Star Wars trilogy, Anakin Skywalker was the good Jedi, who like Ren went over to the Dark Side and became heavy-breathing Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi gives Anakin’s light sabre to Luke (why not to Leia?) to carry on the tradition. When Rey comes to Maz’s planet, Takodana, Luke’s light sabre calls to her and that is when she has all the strange visions of Yoda and gang. When she tracks Luke to Ahch-To and hands him his light sabre, he rather ungratefully flings it away. Ren casts covetous eyes at the light sabre in Rey’s hands — logically he should not as he has gone over to the Dark Side anyway. So will Rey get to keep the light sabre? Will it show her the way? It is annoying to answer questions with more questions but there is no other way to negotiate the murky politics of the First Order, the Republic and the Dark Side of merchandising.

Why is Palpatine / Darth Sidious/ the evil Emperor back?

Was Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) not killed by Vader in The Return of the Jedi (1983)? That was Vader’s act of redemption. After Ren shockingly disposed off Supreme Leader Snoke, (Andy Serkis) in The Last Jedi, there is obviously a power vaccum, which most definitely cannot be filled by Hux. But why the Emperor? They (as in director JJ Abrams and producer Kathleen Kennedy) could have created a whole new wicked leader instead of resurrecting someone who fell screaming down a shaft.