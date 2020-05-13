Five mini-series on Disney+ Hotstar, to binge-watch in just a day

Want to start the next ‘greatest show of the decade’, but alarmed at the number of season and the 100+ episodes that will gnaw at you until you finish them? With today’s short attention spans, several binge-worthy shows have been abandoned halfway as OTT platforms turn towards mini-series to give viewers their quick fix — and a quick resolution. The lockdown may have given audiences time to catch up on their wishlist of television dramas, but many of them still want instant gratification. Here’s a list of five mini-series to binge-watch in just under a day, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, that’s perfect for such occasions.

Escape at Dannemora

Based on the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape, the show chronicles the story of a federal prison employee who becomes romantically involved with two inmates and helps them escape. Directed by Ben Stiller, the series stars Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano and has received numerous awards

I Know This Much Is True

Based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, and starring Mark Ruffalo, this limited series follows Dominick Birdsey as he struggles to care for his twin brother, Thomas, while discovering the truth about his own family history.

Sharp Objects

This multi award-winning show is based on Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name, this series tells the story of reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two preteens following a stay in a psychiatric hospital. The series stars Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson.

Little Fires Everywhere

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere is a must-watch this summer

Mrs. America

Starring Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the unexpected backlash that forever shifted the political landscape. Read the review here.