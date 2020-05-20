Fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens unveils a never seen image of Jr. NTR to mark his birthday

Telugu cinema Movies

NTR in a photograph posted by fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens

NTR in a photograph posted by fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens   | Photo Credit: Daboo Ratnani

A photograph by Daboo Ratnani showing Jr. NTR flaunting his ripped muscles brings cheer to his fans

Earlier this week, Jr. NTR had appealed to his fans not to organise any celebrations to mark his birthday (May 20) and he would rather prefer everyone follow social distancing and stay safe. The team of his new Telugu film RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), directed by S S Rajamouli, also announced that it is deferring from unveiling the actor’s look or teaser of the film, since most crew members have been working from home owing to COVID-19 lockdown. However, there was reason to cheer for the fans of the star when his fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens posted a photograph of Jr. NTR shot by Daboo Ratnani, where the actor flaunts his toned muscles.

Avid Telugu film buffs would recall how Jr. NTR has grown fitter with each film in recent years and sports a lean look.

Meanwhile on Instagram, Rajamouli posted a throwback picture to the early 2000s, remembering the time he worked with Jr. NTR for his films Student No.1 and Simhadri. “I am glad you were a part of my journey from the start! Happy birthday dear Tarak. I couldn’t have found a better Bheem,” Rajamouli stated.

Jr. NTR plays Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan essays the part of Alluri Seetharamaraju in RRR.

