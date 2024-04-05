First looks of Rashmika Mandanna from ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘The Girlfriend’ out

April 05, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

The makers of actor Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming Telugu movies, Pushpa 2: The Rule and The Girlfriend, unveiled her first look images from the films on Friday to celebrate her 28th birthday.

The first look from the Allu Arjun-led Pushpa sequel shows Rashmika in a saree, adorned with jewellery, as she reprises the role of Srivalli from the first part. The teaser of the film produced by Mythri Movie Makers will be unveiled on April 8.

Directed by Sukumar and also starring Fahad Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Earlier today, the film’s lead star Allu Arjun shared pictures with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad from the film’s recording session.

Meanwhile, The Girlfriend is a film helmed by Chi La Sow director Rahul Ravindran. An earlier released title announcement video hinted at an intense film revolving around a toxic relationship.

Earlier, the makers of the film had planned to release a teaser of the film on Rashmika’s birthday. “However, we want to go grand and make the event very special. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to postpone the teaser launch to a later date this month. An event with Rashmika and her fans is being planned. To her fans across the country, we love her as much as you do. And we love you. Please bear with us a few more days,” read Rahul’s post on X.

Also written by Rahul, The Girlfriend has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematograph by Krishnan Vasant. The film is produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu, Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni and presented by Allu Arvind under Geetha Arts banner.

