Janardhan Maharshi, screenwriter and director of several Telugu films, has unveiled the first look of his new venture, a Sanskrit film titled Shloka. Produced by Maharshi’s daughters, Sravani and Sharvani, for Sarvejanah Sukhinobhavantu Films, Shloka stars actress Ragini Dwivedi in the lead role.

“As a Sanskrit student and an ardent lover of the language, I have been contemplating making a film entirely in Sanskrit,” says the director. “I now have the opportunity to pursue this project and am eager to make more films in Sanskrit. I aim to promote the language globally.”

The director says the story explores a philosophical dialogue between Rudra Bhoomi (the graveyard) and a woman named Sloka, “The film presents a profound heart-to-heart conversation between Prakruthi (Nature) and Aakruthi (form). Ascetic in reaction to the present world, the graveyard channels its thoughts through Sloka’s music.”

The film’s first look was unveiled to coincide with Teacher’s Day on September 5, and the filmmaker has dedicated Shloka to Sanskrit teachers.

Maharshi adds, “The crucial Rudhra Bhoomi scenes have been filmed during schedules held in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Important scenes involving Ragini were filmed in ancient graveyards across the country. Shooting in these cemeteries required significant effort.”

The film, which will be dubbed and released in other languages, stars Tanikella Bharani, Vajreshwari Kumar, Jack Manju, Surappa Babu, Aditya, Badri Divya Bhushan, Sandeep Malani, and others.

In addition to writing and directing, Janardhan Maharshi has also composed music for the film. The crew includes co-director Siva Subrahmanyam, cinematographer Siiva Mallala and editor Shyam Vadavalli.

The film is now in the post production phase and the release date is to be announced soon.