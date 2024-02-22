ADVERTISEMENT

First look poster of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Oru Jaathi Jaathakam’ out

February 22, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The first look features Vineeth on a couch surrounded by women which includes Nikhila Vimal, Kayadu Lohar, and singer Sayanora Philip

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Oru Jaathi Jaathakam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Vineeth Sreenivasan and director M Mohanan are reuniting after Aravindante Athidhikal (2018) for a new film titled Oru Jaathi Jaathakam. The makers of the film have now released the first look.

The first look features Vineeth on a couch surrounded by women which includes Nikhila Vimal, Kayadu Lohar, and singer Sayanora Philip.

Produced by Maha Subair’s Varnachithra Films, the film is scripted by Godha-fame Rakesh Mantodi, who had earlier teamed up with Vineeth Sreenivasan for Thira. Oru Jaathi Jaathakam also stars Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Babu Antony, Isha Talwar and Mridul Nair.

Viswajith Odukathil, who debuted as a cinematographer with the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam, is handling camera for Oru Jaathi Jaathakam which features editing and music by Ranjan Abraham and Guna Balasubramanian respectively.

