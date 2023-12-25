ADVERTISEMENT

First look poster of Kunchacko Boban - Suraj Venjaramoodu’s ‘Grrr’ out

December 25, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The rest of the cast of the film includes Shruti Ramachandran, Rajesh Madhavan, Anagha and Shobi Thilakan

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Grrr’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Kunchacko Boban’s Grrr released the first look poster of the film on the occasion of Christmas. Also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, the film is helmed by Ezra director Jay K.

The first look features Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu trying to escape from a wild animal.

Grr is written by Jay K along with Praveen S. The rest of the cast of the film includes Shruti Ramachandran, Rajesh Madhavan, Anagha and Shobi Thilakan.

With Jayesh Nair in charge of cinematography, the film’s music and editing are by Dawn Vincent and Vivek Harshan respectively. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in February 2024.

