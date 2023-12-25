GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First look poster of Kunchacko Boban - Suraj Venjaramoodu’s ‘Grrr’ out

The rest of the cast of the film includes Shruti Ramachandran, Rajesh Madhavan, Anagha and Shobi Thilakan

December 25, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Grrr’

First look poster of ‘Grrr’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Kunchacko Boban’s Grrr released the first look poster of the film on the occasion of Christmas. Also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, the film is helmed by Ezra director Jay K.

ALSO READ
Malayalam film industry: Other language movies fared better in cinemas in 2023

The first look features Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu trying to escape from a wild animal.

Grr is written by Jay K along with Praveen S. The rest of the cast of the film includes Shruti Ramachandran, Rajesh Madhavan, Anagha and Shobi Thilakan.

With Jayesh Nair in charge of cinematography, the film’s music and editing are by Dawn Vincent and Vivek Harshan respectively. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in February 2024.

