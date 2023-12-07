HamberMenu
First-look out of ‘Welcome to Derry’, prequel to Stephen King’s ‘IT’

The footage of ‘Welcome to Derry’ was part of HBO’s Max’s new trailer, that unveiled its slate for the next two years

December 07, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Welcome to Derry’.

A still from ‘Welcome to Derry’. | Photo Credit: Max/YouTube

First look of Welcome to Derry, the prequel series to Stephen King’sIT, is out. The footage was part of HBO’s Max’s new trailer, that unveiled its slate for the next two years. Welcome to Derry is set to premiere in 2025.

The series is set to unfold in the infamous town of Derry, Maine. The plot is set decades before the events of IT. The earliest events of the story take place in the late ’50s, as seen in the novel and in the original TV adaptation, though in the two-part cinematic adaptation of the story, the timeline moves forward, with the events taking place in the ’80s. Welcome to Derry is set to be an extension of these films.

Welcome to Derry stars Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar. Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the duo that made IT (2007) and IT Chapter Two ( 2019), have developed the series. While Andy is also set to direct the series, Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane serve as co-showrunners of Welcome to Derry.

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King‘s IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces. IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our IT movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror,” Andy had said in an official statement when the series had launched.

