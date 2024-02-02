First look out of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film under Kamal Haasan’s production

February 02, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The first-look poster of Silambarasan TR’s 48th film is out. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and R Mahendran, the film is tentatively titled STR48.

The movie is directed by Desingh Periyasamy. Silambarasan is touted to play a dual role in the movie, and the poster hints at a fiery face off between the two characters. The film is a period drama, as indicated in the poster.

ALSO READ:‘Thug Life’ is the title of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s ‘KH234’; Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi join cast

This is Desingh Periyasamy’s sophomore film after Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal(2020). Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is awaiting the release of S Shankar’s Indian 2. The veteran superstar is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life.

