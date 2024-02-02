GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First look out of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film under Kamal Haasan’s production

Tentatively titled ‘STR48’, the film, which stars Silambarasan in dual roles, is directed by Desingh Periyasamy

February 02, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Silambarasan’s ‘STR48’.

First look of Silambarasan’s ‘STR48’. | Photo Credit: @RKFI/X

The first-look poster of Silambarasan TR’s 48th film is out. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and R Mahendran, the film is tentatively titled STR48.

The movie is directed by Desingh Periyasamy. Silambarasan is touted to play a dual role in the movie, and the poster hints at a fiery face off between the two characters. The film is a period drama, as indicated in the poster.

This is Desingh Periyasamy’s sophomore film after Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal(2020). Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is awaiting the release of S Shankar’s Indian 2. The veteran superstar is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life.

