First look out of Michael Jackson biopic

January 20, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, the film will hit the screens on April 18, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

A still from Michael Jackson’s biopic ‘Michael’. | Photo Credit: jaafarjackson/Instagram

The first look of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, is out. Jaafar Jackson, who stars in the movie, dropped the picture on his Instagram handle on Friday. The film is set to release on April 18, 2025.

The black-and-white picture shows Jaafar, the singer’s nephew, in a black fedora as he is seen doing Jackson’s iconic, toe-standing move. Antoine Fuqua of the The Equalizer franchise is the director of the movie while John Logan, the writer of Gladiator, has written this project.

The biopic is set to cover all aspects of Jackson’s life, meaning it could include the child sexual assault allegations made against the singer. Jackson passed away in 2009.

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known,” reads the official description of the movie.

