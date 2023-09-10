ADVERTISEMENT

First look out of Jayam Ravi’s action-drama ‘Siren’

September 10, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Jayam Ravi’s ‘Siren’ is directed by Antony Bhagyaraj and stars Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu in prominent roles

The Hindu Bureau

Jayam Ravi in ‘Siren’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music/YouTube

The makers of the Tamil film Siren starring Jayam Ravi has released the movie’s first look. The film is directed by debutant Antony Bhagyaraj, who wrote popular films such Irumbu Thirai, Viswasam and Hero. Siren is produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar under the banner Home Movie Makers.

ALSO READ
Jayam Ravi: ‘Star-driven culture not going away’

In the first-look video, Jayam Ravi is seen sporting a salt and pepper look. He is set to appear in two different avatars in the film. Jayam Ravi is reported to be playing a prisoner in the film while Keerthy Suresh, who is touted to play a cop, stars opposite Jayam Ravi for the first time. Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu also feature in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Mohan Raja announces ‘Thani Oruvan 2’; Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara to face a mystery villain in sequel

G V Prakash is the music composer for Siren while Selvakumar M K is the cinematographer. Jayam Ravi’s next is Iraivan, which is set to release on September 28. The actor also has Genie, Thani Oruvan 2 and an untitled project with Rajesh in his line-up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US