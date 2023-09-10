First look out of Jayam Ravi’s action-drama ‘Siren’

September 10, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

The makers of the Tamil film Siren starring Jayam Ravi has released the movie’s first look. The film is directed by debutant Antony Bhagyaraj, who wrote popular films such Irumbu Thirai, Viswasam and Hero. Siren is produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar under the banner Home Movie Makers.

In the first-look video, Jayam Ravi is seen sporting a salt and pepper look. He is set to appear in two different avatars in the film. Jayam Ravi is reported to be playing a prisoner in the film while Keerthy Suresh, who is touted to play a cop, stars opposite Jayam Ravi for the first time. Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu also feature in prominent roles.

G V Prakash is the music composer for Siren while Selvakumar M K is the cinematographer. Jayam Ravi’s next is Iraivan, which is set to release on September 28. The actor also has Genie, Thani Oruvan 2 and an untitled project with Rajesh in his line-up.

