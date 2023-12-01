ADVERTISEMENT

First look out of Girish AD’s romantic comedy ‘Premalu’

December 01, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran, under the banner Bhavana Studios, ‘Premalu’ is set to release in February, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Premalu’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first look poster of Premalu, the romantic comedy directed by Girish AD, is out. Girish earlier made hit films such as Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Super Sharanya. Premalu is produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran, under the banner Bhavana Studios.

The film, set in Hyderabad, features Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film also features music from Vishnu Vijay, known for his work in Guppy, Ambili, and Thallumaala. Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargavan, Sangeeth Prathap, Althaf Salim, and Meenakshi Raveendran also star in the film.

Ajmal Sabu is the cinematographer of the film, and while Akash Joseph Varghese is the editor. Vinod Raveendran is the production designer. Bhavana Release will distribute the film, which will hit theatres in February, 2024.

