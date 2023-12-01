First look out of Girish AD’s romantic comedy ‘Premalu’

December 01, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The first look poster of Premalu, the romantic comedy directed by Girish AD, is out. Girish earlier made hit films such as Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Super Sharanya. Premalu is produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran, under the banner Bhavana Studios.

The film, set in Hyderabad, features Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film also features music from Vishnu Vijay, known for his work in Guppy, Ambili, and Thallumaala. Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargavan, Sangeeth Prathap, Althaf Salim, and Meenakshi Raveendran also star in the film.

ALSO READ:IFFK 2023 | 12 Malayalam films with contemporary themes for IFFK

Ajmal Sabu is the cinematographer of the film, and while Akash Joseph Varghese is the editor. Vinod Raveendran is the production designer. Bhavana Release will distribute the film, which will hit theatres in February, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.