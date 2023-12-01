HamberMenu
First look out of Girish AD’s romantic comedy ‘Premalu’

Produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran, under the banner Bhavana Studios, ‘Premalu’ is set to release in February, 2024

December 01, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Premalu’.

Poster of ‘Premalu’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first look poster of Premalu, the romantic comedy directed by Girish AD, is out. Girish earlier made hit films such as Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Super Sharanya. Premalu is produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran, under the banner Bhavana Studios.

‘Kaathal – The Core’ movie review: Mammootty steers a daring attempt that pays off

The film, set in Hyderabad, features Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film also features music from Vishnu Vijay, known for his work in Guppy, Ambili, and Thallumaala. Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargavan, Sangeeth Prathap, Althaf Salim, and Meenakshi Raveendran also star in the film.

Ajmal Sabu is the cinematographer of the film, and while Akash Joseph Varghese is the editor. Vinod Raveendran is the production designer. Bhavana Release will distribute the film, which will hit theatres in February, 2024.

