First look out of Darshan’s next ‘Devil’

November 15, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

Directed by Prakash Veer of ‘Milana’ fame, the film is set to release after Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ with Thaurn Sudhir

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Devil’ | Photo Credit: @MilanaPrakash/Twitter

The first look of Kannada superstar’s Darshan’s next is out. Directed by Prakash Veer of Milana fame, the film is titled Devil.

This is Darshan’s second collaboration with Prakash after their 2017 film Tarak, which also starred Sruthi Hariharan and Shanvi Srivastava. Ajaneesh Loknath will compose music for Devil while Santhosh Rai Pathaje is the cinematographer. The film was launched on November 2.

Meanwhile, Darshan is awaiting the release of Kateera. Directed by Tharun Sudhir, the film will mark the debut of Aradhana Ram, daughter of veteran actress Malashree.

Kateera is the second film from the Darshan-Tharun Sudhir combination after the 2021 action drama Roberrt. Darshan was recently seen in a cameo in Yogaraj Bhat’s wrestling drama Garadi.

