ADVERTISEMENT

First look out of Anand Deverakonda’s ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’

September 10, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

Starring Anand Deverakonda, ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ is written and directed by Uday Shetty

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ | Photo Credit: @ananddeverakonda/Twitter

The first look of Anand Deverakonda’s Gam Gam Ganesha is out. The film is written and directed by Uday Shetty. Kedar Selagamasetty and Vamsi Karumanchi are producing the film under the banner HyLife Entertainment.

ALSO READ
‘Baby’ movie review: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya star in an exceptionally long, silly romantic feature

In the first look, Anand Deverakonda is seen holding two guns, and there are pictures of a flying car, a van and a windmill in the background. Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music composer while Karthik Srinivas R is the film’s editor.

ALSO READ:Venkatesh Maha: After three years, crowdfunding seemed the best option for ‘Marmaanuvu’

Anand Deverakonda was last seen in Baby in the role of an auto driver. The romantic drama, directed by Sai Rajesh, was a box office success.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US