First look out of Anand Deverakonda’s ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’

Starring Anand Deverakonda, ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ is written and directed by Uday Shetty

September 10, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’

Poster of ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ | Photo Credit: @ananddeverakonda/Twitter

The first look of Anand Deverakonda’s Gam Gam Ganesha is out. The film is written and directed by Uday Shetty. Kedar Selagamasetty and Vamsi Karumanchi are producing the film under the banner HyLife Entertainment.

In the first look, Anand Deverakonda is seen holding two guns, and there are pictures of a flying car, a van and a windmill in the background. Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music composer while Karthik Srinivas R is the film’s editor.

Anand Deverakonda was last seen in Baby in the role of an auto driver. The romantic drama, directed by Sai Rajesh, was a box office success.

