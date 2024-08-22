First look of Yogi Babu, Lakshmi Menon’s ‘Malai’ out

The first look poster and motion poster of the upcoming Tamil film, Malai, headlined by Yogi Babu, Lakshmi Menon and Kaali Venkat, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday (21 August 2024). The film, directed by debutant IP Murugesh, is set for a release in September.

Filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja and MP Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy unveiled the posters, which feature the male and female leads exploring nature in a picturesque backdrop.

According to a press release, the film is set to revolve around how the human life is intertwined with nature, “and just like humans, animals, plants, mountains, rivers, and water bodies are equally important on this earth. However, due to excessive human greed, humans have been slowly destroying nature for their selfish needs.”

Apart from the above-mentioned cast, newcomer Satrudhika Ganeshmurthy also plays a pivotal role. With music scored by D Imman, Malai has cinematography by Theni Eswar and editing by Mu Kasivishwanathan.

The film is bankrolled by R. Ganeshmurthy and Soundarya Ganeshmurthy under their Lemon Leaf Creations banner. Notably, the film marks the sophomore film of the production banner after the sports drama film, Blue Star, which released earlier this year.

