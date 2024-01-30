ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gaami’ out

January 30, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

Directed by and co-written by Vidyadhar Kagita, the film is touted to be an ambitious adventure drama

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Gaami’. | Photo Credit: @nanivd/X

The first look of Vishwak Sen’s Telugu film Gaami is out. Directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, the film is touted to be an ambitious adventure drama.

The first look shows Sen being surrounded by spooky hands, trying to touch him. The actor is set to play an ‘Aghori’ with a rare physical condition of not able to experience human touch. Vidyadhar has co-written the film with Pratyush Vatyam.

Chandini Chowdary plays the female lead in the movie while other members of the cast are MG Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammed Samad. Naresh Kumaran is the music composer, and Vishwanath Reddy is the film’s cinematographer.

Sen is also awaiting the release of Gangs of Godavari. The makers haven’t yet announced the release date of Gaami.

