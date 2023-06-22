ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Vijay from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’ out

June 22, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Leo’ | Photo Credit: @Dir_Lokesh/Twitter

The much-awaited first look of Vijay from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo has been released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The first look features Vijay wielding a bloodied sledgehammer.

ALSO READ
‘Tenet’ actor Denzil Smith joins the cast of Vijay - Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

Leo, which marks Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after Master, also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram ) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US