First look of Varun Tej from ‘Matka’ out

We had previously reported that Varun Tej is teaming up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame for a film that’s titled Matka. The film’s first look has been released by the makers now.

The first look poster features Varun in a suit with a cigar behind a table filled with cash and a gun. While he’s seen sporting the look of an elderly person, his reflection on the glass table shows a younger version of the character. The poster also confirms that he’s playing a character named Vasu.

Produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the Vyra Entertainments banner, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi. Matka’s cast also includes Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, P Ravi Shankar, and others in pivotal roles.

With music by GV Prakash, A Kishor Kumar handles the film’s cinematography while Karthika Srinivas R is in charge of editing. Apart from Telugu, Matka will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.