First look of Unni Mukundan from ‘Jai Ganesh’ out

November 16, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Unni Mukundan and Ranjith Sankar are also co-producing this film

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Jai Ganesh’  | Photo Credit: @Iamunnimukundan/X

We had previously reported that Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan will be joining hands with director Ranjith Sankar for a new film titled Jai Ganesh which the duo are also co-producing. The film’s first look has now been released by the makers.

The first look features the actor in a wheelchair.

Mahima Nambiar of RDX fame is playing the female lead in Jai Ganesh which will also mark the comeback film for actor Jomol. The rest of the cast of the film includes Ashokan, Ravindra Vijay and Hareesh Peradi.

The film’s cinematography is by Chandru Selvaraj while Sankar Sharma and Sangeeth Prathap are handling music and editing respectively.

