ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Tovino Thomas' film, 'Anweshippin Kandethum', out

October 21, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

Directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose, the film revolves around two major crimes that shook Kerala and the subsequent inquiry into the cases

ANI

First look of ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ | Photo Credit: @ttovino/Twitter

Actor Tovino Thomas will be seen playing the role of a cop in Anweshippin Kandethum. Directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose, the film revolves around two major crimes that shook Kerala and the subsequent inquiry into the cases. On Friday, the makers unveiled the film's first look in which Tovino is seen giving an intense look as a cop avatar.

ALSO READ
As ‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero’ goes to the Oscars, Tovino Thomas says it’s a double dhamaka for him
ALSO READ
‘Nadikar Thilakam’, starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir, goes on floors

Excited about the film, Tovino said, "I was fortunate enough to play a cop's role in the past and be a part of some investigative thrillers, but Anweshippin Kandethum and its protagonist are entirely different. Though based on a real crime investigation, the script is crafted to offer many edge-of-the-seat moments and maintain suspenseful elements throughout."

Anweshippin Kandethum has been made under the Yoodlee Films banner. "Malayalam cinema has a legacy of cleverly crafted investigative thrillers, and Anweshippin Kandethum is no exception with its superlative script and immersive storytelling. With Darwin Kuriakose at the helm, Tovino Thomas in the lead, and a gritty narration, this film has a certain edge that sets it apart from other stories of the same genre," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Films and Events at Saregama India Ltd.

Director Darwin Kuriakose also expressed excitement about the project. "We need to take thrillers to unexplored terrains and unexpected places, and the script penned by Jinu V Abraham has all those ingredients, I believe," he added. The film will be out in December 2023. Indrans, Pramod Veliyanad, Siddique, Shammi Thilakan, Baburaj, Arthana Binu, Ramya Suvi, and Saranya are also a part of it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US