First look of ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 unveiled by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today unveiled the first look at the much-anticipated third season of the comedy series Ted Lasso. The new season is set to premiere on the platform this year during spring.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits. The Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed and Sarah Niles.

The second season of Ted Lasso recently broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

With back-to-back wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, the series now joins the ranks of only seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years: Modern Family, 30 Rock, Frasier, The Golden Girls, Cheers, All in the Family, and The Phil Silvers Show.

After its global debut, Ted Lasso quickly earned praise and acclaim with season one becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series in history, landing top honours and awards. In addition to its Emmy accolades, the series has been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award; a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Sudeikis; three Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated; and in addition, the Writers Guild of America crowned the series with honours for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

The series is executive produced by Sudeikis, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Universal Television. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

The first two seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming globally on the Apple TV+ app. Notably, the upcoming third season might be the last season for the series — actor Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the show, revealed the same last year.