First look of Sundeep Kishan - CV Kumar’s ‘MaayaOne’ out

We had previously reported that actor Sundeep Kishan is all set to reunite with producer-turned-director CV Kumar for a sequel to their 2017 sci-fi thriller Maayavan. Titled MaayaOne, the film’s first look was released on Tuesday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director took to X to share the first look.

Produced by Raambrhamam Sunkara, MaayaOne also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh. Said to be a direct sequel to the 2017 film, the shooting of the film has already commenced.

MaayaOne will have music by Santhosh Narayanan. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.