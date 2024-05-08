ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Sundeep Kishan - CV Kumar’s ‘MaayaOne’ out

Updated - May 08, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 05:19 pm IST

Produced by Raambrhamam Sunkara, ‘MaayaOne’ also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘MaayaOne’  | Photo Credit: @icvkumar/X

We had previously reported that actor Sundeep Kishan is all set to reunite with producer-turned-director CV Kumar for a sequel to their 2017 sci-fi thriller Maayavan. Titled MaayaOne, the film’s first look was released on Tuesday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

The director took to X to share the first look.

Produced by Raambrhamam Sunkara, MaayaOne also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh. Said to be a direct sequel to the 2017 film, the shooting of the film has already commenced.

MaayaOne will have music by Santhosh Narayanan. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

